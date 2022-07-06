New bacteria to take on dengue, zika

Dr Ashwani Kumar, director, VCRC, said, “Wolbachia is a bug which is found in 60% of insects naturally. But studies, including ours, have shown that in the case of Aedes mosquito, a vector of dengue, chikungunya and zika, this bug is in very low frequencies. So, what we have done is that we have acquired two strains of the Aedes aegypti eggs harbouring Wolbachia— wMel and wAlb—from Monash University with the approval of the Indian government. From these eggs, we have raised colonies of these mosquitoes in our labs and allowed the females of the imported strains to mate with Aedes aegypti males of the Puducherry strain. In this manner, after six to seven generations, the mosquitoes will have genetic material closest to that of the Indian Aedes aegypti strain while the Wolbachia are inherited from the Australian strains."