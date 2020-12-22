New coronavirus strain detected in UK still not found in India: health official

New coronavirus strain detected in UK still not found in India: health official1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
V.K. Paul, a top COVID-19 adviser to PM Narendra Modi, said the new virus strain would have no impact on vaccines being developed in India
BENGALURU : The new more transmissible coronavirus strain detected in Britain has not yet been found in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as Indian health authorities prepared to screen all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom since November 25.
VK Paul, a top Covid-19 adviser to PM Narendra Modi, said the new virus strain would have no impact on vaccines being developed in India.
The government on Monday banned all flights originating from the UK till 31 December, due to the spread of the new coronavirus strain identified in the European country, which is considered up to 70% more infectious than the original one.
"Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the government has decided that all flights originating from UK to India (will be) suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours)," the ministry of civil aviation said in a tweet.
"This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently flights from India to UK shall stand temporarily suspended during (the) above said period," it added.
During the transition period ie. upto 2359 hours IST of 22 December 2020, all passengers arriving to India from United Kingdom shall be compulsorily subjected to RT PCR test at the arrival port in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
The latest decision by the Indian government came after governments of several countries like France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Bulgaria Romania, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, Iran, Turkey, among others, temporarily suspended UK-bound flights.
