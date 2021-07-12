New coronavirus variants seen as too contagious for hotel quarantines

All three countries have used hotel quarantines, among other pandemic safety measures, to keep case numbers much lower than those elsewhere. But the new variants are so transmissible that health experts are now worried the virus could leak out easier and require harsher lockdowns to control, particularly in places such as Australia and New Zealand where the vaccine rollout has been relatively slow. Australia has fully vaccinated about 9% of its population and New Zealand about 10%, according to Our World in Data, which also shows about 16% of China’s population was fully vaccinated by June 10—though China’s National Health Commission reports the country has administered half a billion doses since then.

