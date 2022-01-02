New Covid-19 pills carry risks: What patients should know

The Paxlovid interaction issue arises from ritonavir’s inhibition of a naturally occurring enzyme in the body called CYP3A. While this helps improve the effectiveness of Paxlovid, the CYP3A enzyme also is responsible for the metabolism of many other drugs. If a person is taking another drug that depends highly on CYP3A for clearance from the body, taking Paxlovid at the same time could lead to a dangerous buildup of higher-than-normal concentrations of the other drug.