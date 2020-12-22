New Covid-19 strain not yet found in India: What we know so far about the virus

Worry has been growing since Saturday, when Britain’s prime minister said a new strain, or variant, of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. According to reports, the new variant of the Sars-Cov-2 could be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant. India has not yet detected the new strain of coronavirus that has spread to some parts of the United Kingdom, top government officials said on Monday.