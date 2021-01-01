Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >New covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants
AFP Photo

New covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants

7 min read . 09:02 AM IST Daniela Hernandez , The Wall Street Journal

  • Researchers fear lineages arising overseas might spread more easily, as a version is detected in Colorado and California

Scientists around the world are scrambling to learn more about previously unknown variants of the coronavirus that seem to spread from person to person more readily than other versions of the Covid-19-causing pathogen.

One new variant, known as B.1.1.7, was identified in December in the U.K., leading to travel restrictions and a widespread lockdown there. Since then, the U.K. variant has been detected in China and other countries, as well as in Colorado and California.

