New covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants
9 min read.02:01 PM IST
The Wall Street Journal
New versions of the novel coronavirus are spreading across the globe. Researchers fear the new lineages may spread more easily—and one may be more deadly.
Scientists around the world are scrambling to learn more about previously unknown variants of the coronavirus that seem to spread from person to person more readily than other versions of the Covid-19-causing pathogen—including one variant that may also be more deadly.
A fast-spreading variant, known as B.1.1.7, was identified in December in the U.K., leading to travel restrictions and a widespread lockdown there. Since then, the U.K. variant has been detected in China and other countries, as well as in Colorado, California and Florida.