New covid-19 treatments are here, but who gets them?

It's also not clear who gets the greatest benefit from the treatment with limited available data. There's some evidence suggesting people with risk factors for severe disease need the drug the most, and the authorization highlights those patients. The FDA's definition of high risk is very broad, though, encompassing everyone with a confirmed infection over the age of 65, people with a body mass index equal to or over 35, and various others who have conditions that make Covid-19 especially dangerous. It's an enormous group, far larger than the hospitalized population eligible for remdesivir. Doctors face difficult clinical judgments with little help, and states will have far too many eligible patients.