New Covid-19 variant ‘Pirola’ sparks alarm in many countries - Should India be worried about BA.2.86?2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the US, UK, and China due to the Pirola variant, which has higher infection rates and potential immune evasion.
United States, United Kingdom, and China are reportedly seeing a resurgence of the dreaded coronavirus cases. Amid the sudden surge, concern have grown about a new strain of Covid-19 – Pirola or BA.2.86. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this variant poses much higher risk as it has reportedly been causing higher infection across many regions.