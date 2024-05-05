New Covid variant FLiRT: Should we be concerned? Know about symptoms, precautions
FLiRT, a group of new Covid-19 variants in the Omicron JN.1 lineage, is rapidly spreading in the US. Variants like KP.2 and KP 1.1 are more contagious but with symptoms similar to other Omicron variants. KP.2 has overtaken JN.1, with low hospitalizations reported.
If you're worried about the latest buzz, there's a new group of COVID-19 variants within the Omicron JN.1 lineage. Known as FLiRT, these variants are spreading quickly in the United States.
