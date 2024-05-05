If you're worried about the latest buzz, there's a new group of COVID-19 variants within the Omicron JN.1 lineage. Known as FLiRT, these variants are spreading quickly in the United States.

Hindustan Times reported that these variants, including KP.2 and KP 1.1, have new mutations that make them more contagious than previous Omicron variants.

However, experts say the symptoms remain largely consistent with other Omicron infections. KP.2 has overtaken the JN.1 variant in the US, though reports indicate that hospitalisations remain low. KP.1.1, another variant in the FLiRT group, has also been identified in the US but appears less widespread than KP.2, according to the report.

According to the Infectious Disease Society of America, the nickname “FLiRT" derives from the technical names of their mutations.

“FLiRT is a very interesting nickname for a group of Covid variants identified in the US. Its symptoms are not significantly different from the previously known Covid variants," Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, a microbiologist, coronavirus expert, and Covid Awareness Specialist, Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen told Hindustan Times.

Symptoms

Sore throat

Cough

Congestion or runny nose

Fatigue or tiredness

Headache

Muscle or body aches, runny nose

Fever or chills

Loss of taste or smell (less common with Omicron than with earlier variants)

“The FLiRT variants, especially KP.2, appear to have increased transmissibility compared to previous Omicron sub-variants. They also show the ability to evade immunity from prior infection and vaccines, though the extent is still under study," added Dr Modi.

Dr Wali emphasised the need for updated vaccines, suggesting that future formulations should align with WHO guidelines and consider emerging variants such as KP 1.1, the report said.

