The Kraken Covid variant, nickname of XBB.1.5, is a descendant of the Omicron XBB sub-variant. First detected in the United States in 2022, this variant has quickly picked up pace and has now been detected in 28 other countries, according to World Health Organization (WHO).
The Kraken Covid variant, nickname of XBB.1.5, is a descendant of the Omicron XBB sub-variant. First detected in the United States in 2022, this variant has quickly picked up pace and has now been detected in 28 other countries, according to World Health Organization (WHO).
The variant's efficient and rapid spread has been a cause of concern. This especially considering that the XBB.1.5 variant that was first detected in October has now been causing double the number of cases.
The variant's efficient and rapid spread has been a cause of concern. This especially considering that the XBB.1.5 variant that was first detected in October has now been causing double the number of cases.
WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution said the “rapidly increasing proportion of XBB.1.5 in the United States and other countries" is an urgent concern.
WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution said the “rapidly increasing proportion of XBB.1.5 in the United States and other countries" is an urgent concern.
Here's everything you need to know
Here's everything you need to know
What is Kraken Covid variant ?
A descendant of the Omicron XBB variant, the XBB.1.5 variant has been named 'Kraken'. The XBB.1.5 variant is a cross between BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1.
What is Kraken Covid variant ?
A descendant of the Omicron XBB variant, the XBB.1.5 variant has been named 'Kraken'. The XBB.1.5 variant is a cross between BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1.
Notably the earlier XBB variants have rapidly spread and caused waves of infection in India and Singapore since after WHO flagged the rapid spread of the variant.
Notably the earlier XBB variants have rapidly spread and caused waves of infection in India and Singapore since after WHO flagged the rapid spread of the variant.
How does Kraken Covid variant spread?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that while the Kraken Covid variant accounted for only 1% of the Covid cases in US in December 2022, it is now responsible for about 41% of all infections.
How does Kraken Covid variant spread?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that while the Kraken Covid variant accounted for only 1% of the Covid cases in US in December 2022, it is now responsible for about 41% of all infections.
Marking an almost 40 times rapid spread, the Kraken Covid variant or XBB.1.5 has been termed “the most transmissible sub-variant which has been detected yet," by WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove.
Marking an almost 40 times rapid spread, the Kraken Covid variant or XBB.1.5 has been termed “the most transmissible sub-variant which has been detected yet," by WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove.
Should you be worried?
While the XBB.1.5 variant or the Kraken Covid variant has only been detected in 29 countries including the US, experts have suggested that drop in testing and relaxation of Covid curbs may have facilitated a silent spread of the virus.
Should you be worried?
While the XBB.1.5 variant or the Kraken Covid variant has only been detected in 29 countries including the US, experts have suggested that drop in testing and relaxation of Covid curbs may have facilitated a silent spread of the virus.
Estimates from the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that the variant made up around 4% of Covid infections in England as of mid-December, while Canada has found a handful of such cases.
Estimates from the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that the variant made up around 4% of Covid infections in England as of mid-December, while Canada has found a handful of such cases.
Scientists pointed out that the sub-variant has a much stronger affinity to ACE2, a key receptor for the virus, which allows it to bind more easily and boosts its transmissibility.
Scientists pointed out that the sub-variant has a much stronger affinity to ACE2, a key receptor for the virus, which allows it to bind more easily and boosts its transmissibility.
How dangerous is Kraken Covid variant?
the subvariant spreads efficiently despite the accumulated immune protections from vaccines and previous infection with other subvariants. Immunologists have termed this “immune evasive."
How dangerous is Kraken Covid variant?
the subvariant spreads efficiently despite the accumulated immune protections from vaccines and previous infection with other subvariants. Immunologists have termed this “immune evasive."
According to a Bloomberg report, previous therapies to tackle Covid — like monoclonal antibody treatments — were rendered ineffective by previous strains. That trend is set to continue with the new variant. Scientists in a recent peer-reviewed article published in the journal Cell warned that subvariants like XBB pose “serious threats" to current Covid vaccines.
According to a Bloomberg report, previous therapies to tackle Covid — like monoclonal antibody treatments — were rendered ineffective by previous strains. That trend is set to continue with the new variant. Scientists in a recent peer-reviewed article published in the journal Cell warned that subvariants like XBB pose “serious threats" to current Covid vaccines.
Higher transmissibility also means more people are likely to get infected, and thereby suffer severe outcomes.
Higher transmissibility also means more people are likely to get infected, and thereby suffer severe outcomes.
“While further studies are needed, the current data do not suggest there are substantial differences in disease severity for XBB* infections. There is, however, early evidence pointing at a higher reinfection risk, as compared to other circulating Omicron sublineages. Cases of reinfection were primarily limited to those with initial infection in the pre-Omicron period," the WHO Technical Advisory Group said.
“While further studies are needed, the current data do not suggest there are substantial differences in disease severity for XBB* infections. There is, however, early evidence pointing at a higher reinfection risk, as compared to other circulating Omicron sublineages. Cases of reinfection were primarily limited to those with initial infection in the pre-Omicron period," the WHO Technical Advisory Group said.
Why the name Kraken?
Covid variants are currently named by an expert group convened by the WHO. It identifies so-called variants of concern that have potential global public health significance, such as reducing the effectiveness of current pandemic measures, using the Greek alphabet. Previous strains like alpha, beta and delta fell under the convention.
Why the name Kraken?
Covid variants are currently named by an expert group convened by the WHO. It identifies so-called variants of concern that have potential global public health significance, such as reducing the effectiveness of current pandemic measures, using the Greek alphabet. Previous strains like alpha, beta and delta fell under the convention.
But the last Greek-named variant, omicron, emerged more than a year ago and left no room for the emergence of other, significantly different strains. Omicron has spawned multiple lineages, including XBB.1.5, and their names stem from a mix of alphabets and numbers known as “Pango."That has led to the rise in popularity of informal online nicknames, including “Kraken." The moniker for XBB.1.5 was proposed by an evolutionary professor on Twitter to match the strength of the new strain with the mythological sea monster.
But the last Greek-named variant, omicron, emerged more than a year ago and left no room for the emergence of other, significantly different strains. Omicron has spawned multiple lineages, including XBB.1.5, and their names stem from a mix of alphabets and numbers known as “Pango."That has led to the rise in popularity of informal online nicknames, including “Kraken." The moniker for XBB.1.5 was proposed by an evolutionary professor on Twitter to match the strength of the new strain with the mythological sea monster.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.