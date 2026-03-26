New COVID variant spreads across US: Full list of states with ‘Cicada’ strain, symptoms, vaccine response and more

A newly identified COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2, is spreading across the US, raising concerns among health officials and researchers monitoring its transmission, mutation profile, and potential impact on immunity. The strain—nicknamed “Cicada”—has been detected in multiple surveillance systems, including travellers, clinical samples, and wastewater, signalling a broader, and possibly undercounted, spread.

According to a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 23 countries had reported the variant as of February 11, underscoring its growing international footprint.

What is the BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’ COVID variant? BA.3.2 represents a genetically distinct lineage of SARS-CoV-2, separate from the JN.1 variants that have dominated infections in recent years.

“BA.3.2 represents a new lineage of SARS-CoV-2, genetically distinct from the JN.1 lineages (including LP.8.1 and XFG) that have circulated in the United States since January 2024,” the study authors wrote.

The variant is characterised by 70 to 75 mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus responsible for entering human cells. These changes are believed to contribute to what researchers describe as “immune escape characteristics,” meaning the virus may partially evade protection from prior infection or vaccination.

“Phylogenetic analyses have identified the emergence of two BA.3.2 sublineages (BA.3.2.1 and BA.3.2.2), indicating ongoing viral evolution,” the researchers added.

Where has the new COVID variant been detected in the US? The CDC has identified BA.3.2 across multiple detection systems, including:

Nasal swabs from four US travellers

Clinical samples from five patients

Three airplane wastewater samples

132 wastewater samples across 25 states

Full list of COVID affected US states The new Covid variant has been detected in the following US states:

California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wyoming.

Health experts caution that the actual spread may be wider due to limited genomic surveillance in some regions.

Origins and global spread of Covid Variant BA.3.2 Although now gaining attention, the variant is not entirely new. It was first identified in a respiratory sample in South Africa in November 2024, before gradually expanding its presence.

The strain was confirmed in the US in June 2025, in a traveller arriving from the Netherlands. By late 2025, BA.3.2 accounted for around 30 per cent of sequenced cases in parts of Europe, including Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Its nickname, “Cicada,” reflects its unusual emergence pattern—remaining relatively undetected before surfacing more prominently in 2025.

Symptoms linked to the ‘Cicada’ Covid variant Early observations suggest that BA.3.2 does not present entirely new symptoms but may have some notable trends.

“Severe sore throat is being reported as a common symptom along with other typical COVID symptoms,” said Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include: Sore throat

Cough

Fever or chills

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle or body aches

Congestion or runny nose

Loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

Shortness of breath So far, there is no clear evidence that BA.3.2 causes more severe illness than other circulating variants.

Will vaccines still work against New Covid variant BA.3.2? The question of vaccine effectiveness remains under active study. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that existing vaccines and antiviral treatments are expected to continue protecting against severe disease.

However, the high number of mutations has raised concerns among some experts.

“The number of mutations makes it less likely that the current vaccines will be as highly effective against the variant,” Hopkins said, adding, “but we need more data to better answer this question.”

Because current vaccines are designed around earlier lineages, including JN.1-related strains, researchers are closely monitoring how well they perform against BA.3.2.

Could the new Covid variant trigger a surge? The trajectory of BA.3.2 remains uncertain, but experts say it has the potential to influence future infection trends.

“It is possible we will see Cicada drive a summer COVID surge and become the dominant strain in the United States; but that is by no means certain,” Hopkins noted.

Public health authorities continue to emphasise ongoing genomic surveillance as essential to understanding the variant’s spread, evolution, and impact.

Why health officials are closely monitoring BA.3.2 Given its mutation profile, immune escape potential, and increasing detection, BA.3.2 is being watched as a variant of interest. Researchers stress that gaps in global surveillance could mean the variant is more widespread than current data suggests.