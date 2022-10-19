New COVID variants have arrived. How worried should you be?4 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 07:24 PM IST
The children of omicron are better at escaping antibodies, but we’ve still got T-cells and B-cells to protect us
Some rather alarming headlines recently circulated about the newest members of the omicron family. “Nightmare Covid variant," read one. “The most immune-evasive Covid variants yet." Or, as one would-be pandemic influencer said in a tweet shared thousands of times: “MOTHER OF GOD… #COVID variants worse than CDC has been admitting."