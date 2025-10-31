New study finds you are 3 times more likely to have a heart attack after Covid-19 or flu

Covid-19 is no longer seen as just a lung infection. It can impact many parts of the body, including the heart. New research has found that viral infections like Covid-19 and the flu can sharply increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes soon after recovery. According to the Journal of the American Heart Association, people are up to four times more likely to suffer a heart attack and five times more likely to have a stroke within weeks of infection. This happens because viruses trigger inflammation in the body, which can damage blood vessels and strain the heart. Even chronic infections like HIV or hepatitis C may raise long-term heart risks, revealing how closely viral infections and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are linked.

What the study found Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, led by Dr Kosuke Kawai, reviewed over 52,000 studies and identified 155 high-quality ones examining the connection between viral infections and heart disease. Their meta-analysis revealed that:

After a confirmed case of influenza, people were 4 times more likely to have a heart attack and 5 times more likely to have a stroke within a month.

After Covid-19, the risk of heart attack and stroke was 3 times higher within 14 weeks, and the risk stayed elevated for up to a year. Chronic infections like HIV, hepatitis C, and shingles were also linked to long-term cardiovascular risks:

HIV infection raised the risk of heart attack by 60% and stroke by 45%.

Hepatitis C increased the heart attack risk by 27% and stroke risk by 23%.

Shingles raised the likelihood of a heart attack by 12% and a stroke by 18%. These numbers show that viral infections, whether acute or chronic, can have serious and lasting effects on cardiovascular health.

Why do viral infections raise heart risk? When your body fights an infection, it activates the immune system, releasing molecules that trigger inflammation and clotting. This is a normal defense response, but when prolonged, it can harm your cardiovascular system.

Inflammation contributes to plaque buildup and rupture inside arteries, a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. Additionally, increased blood clotting reduces blood flow, putting extra strain on the heart. Even after the virus is cured, this inflammatory response can linger, keeping the cardiovascular system under stress for months.

Dr Kawai notes that while it is well known that viruses like HPV and hepatitis B can cause cancer, their role in non-communicable diseases such as heart disease is only now being understood. "Our study found acute and chronic viral infections are linked to both short and long-term risks of cardiovascular disease," he said.

The role of vaccination in reducing heart complications Yes, prevention works. The study found that vaccinations against viral infections could significantly lower heart-related risks. A 2022 review cited in the study showed that people who received flu shots had a 34% lower risk of major cardiovascular events.

Vaccines for Covid-19 and shingles may offer similar protective effects by reducing both infection rates and inflammation. The American Heart Association recommends people, especially those with existing heart conditions or risk factors, talk to their healthcare providers about appropriate vaccinations to protect against viruses like influenza, RSV, COVID-19, and shingles.

How to avoid a heart attack after Covid-19? Here are some simple tips shared by Dr Prateek Chaudhary, consultant interventional cardiology, Asian Hospital, to lower your post-Covid heart risk:

