New Super Flu strain is quietly spreading — and doctors say this season could be brutal

Mutations in flu strains are pretty common and usually go unnoticed. However, this year, the common Influenza A virus has surprised researchers a little extra.

According to a New York Times report, the United States and the world are bracing for a potentially brutal flu season due to a new and alarming variant — H3N2 subclade K.

Dr Scott Roberts, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the Yale School of Medicine, told the NYT that this subvariant of the virus will likely spread more than in previous years, leading to more infections overall, because it may be more adept at avoiding immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

He noted that last year’s flu season was the roughest in nearly a decade, saying that generally, there aren't two consecutive bad flu seasons. “But a lot of us are concerned that with this new, slightly more-mutated-than-usual subclade K strain, we may see that,” he said.

What is Super Flu? The infection caused by subclade K, a genetically distinct subgroup of influenza A (H3N2) viruses, is being referred to as Super Flu.

This specific type of variant has several mutations that differentiate it from previous versions, making it a “cousin of what we’ve always had,” Dr Scott Roberts told NYT.

It is unclear yet whether the subclade K can cause more severe disease than past H3N2 variants, said Scott Hensley, a professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Flu season arrives early The flu season arrived a little earlier than expected this year, and the Super Flu cases have already skyrocketed in Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom, compared to previous years.

Drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain (also now known as subclade K) currently dominates cases in England, the UK government said.

This is a key warning sign that things may worsen in the United States soon as well. Data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows that cases of the flu in the US are about at the level researchers would expect for this time of year; however, the virus is steadily spreading.

“The flu season has started early this year,” Dr Thomas Waite, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, UK Health Security Agency, said. “Now is the time to get vaccinated if you are eligible.”

When will Super Flu peak? According to a NYT report, Super Flu cases are most likely to peak in January or February, fueled by an anticipated surge after winter travel and holiday gatherings.

Is the influenza vaccine still effective? Since the influenza strain has evolved significantly in the past few years, the question of whether this year’s flu shot might be less effective has been frequently asked.

A NYT report said preliminary results from Dr Hensley’s lab, testing whether people who got their flu shot this year can produce antibodies to fight the new variant, are encouraging. “There may be less of a vaccine mismatch than many people initially believed,” he told NYT.

According to UK.gov, the effectiveness of the flu vaccine varies from season to season, but is typically between 30% and 60%, with higher vaccine effectiveness typically seen in younger age groups.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist for Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency, said that irrespective of the strains that circulate this winter, “we can be confident that the vaccine will still help to protect those most vulnerable from developing serious illness and being hospitalised.”

“We strongly encourage all those eligible to get vaccinated against flu as soon as possible – it remains our best defence against serious illness,” she said.

Super Flu: Precautions Vaccination is the best protection against the Super Flu, but doctors also recommend basic precautions, according to a NYT report.

“The vaccine is your armour. It’s going to prevent you from getting badly beaten,” Dr Seema Lakdawala told NYT. “But it’s not going to get you to win the war.”

To minimise the risk of catching the H3N2 subclade K, doctors suggest practising basic hygiene — frequently washing hands, wearing a mask in crowds and improving ventilation.

They also suggest disinfecting hard surfaces where the flu virus can linger for more than a day, especially phones.

Super Flu: Symptoms The symptoms of the infection caused by subclade K do not differ much from those of other seasonal influenza A(H3N2) viruses, according to the WHO.