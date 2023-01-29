Home / Science / Health /  New ‘superbug’ strain of gonorrhea is outsmarting most antibiotics
A highly drug-resistant strain of gonorrhea has been detected in the U.S. for the first time, raising concerns among public-health officials about the scarcity of treatments and a future when gonorrhea could become untreatable.

