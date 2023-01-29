New ‘superbug’ strain of gonorrhea is outsmarting most antibiotics

Gonorrhea, caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is primarily spread through sexual contact or from a mother to an infant during childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gonorrheais the second-most commonly reported bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the U.S., after chlamydia, and incidence of the disease has risen sharply in recent years, the CDC said.

