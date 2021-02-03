Tuberculosis -- a respiratory disease that is preventable and treatable yet kills more than 1.4 million people every year -- is chronically underfunded, with diagnosis and treatment failing to reach millions

New TB treatment to cut pill intake by two-thirds: Researchers

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST

AFP

A new tuberculosis treatment that slashes costs and the pill burden for patients will be rolled out in five high-incidence countries this year, international medical research body the Aurum Institute said