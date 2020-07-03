New virus in China has scientists worried: Where did it come from?

Biosecurity measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus from farm to farm is key, along with surveillance. The more the virus spreads, the more chance it has to mutate. The WHO recommended in 2016 that “seed strains" be produced and stockpiled from which vaccines could be made to protect people. China hasn’t announced any plans on how to nip this virus in the bud, but it has managed to do so with other zoonotic diseases – those that can infect both animals and human. In 2017, China launched a program to vaccinate chickens against the H7N9 avian flu virus to prevent it from spilling over to humans. The poultry inoculation significantly reduced the number of human infections to just three in the year through September 2018, indicating success.