New wearable devices target the brain to bring better sleep

The clock is ticking. You should have been asleep long ago. But instead, you’re lying in bed wide awake, wondering if you’ll ever doze off.

New gadgets that target the brain promise to speed up the onset of sleep, improve the length and quality of rest, and even transition travelers to a different time zone before their planes touch down.

This isn’t as far out as it sounds.

For the last decade, neuroscientists have studied the modulation of brain waves in patients with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other neurological or mental-health conditions to improve sleep, memory and cognition.

“The scientific community believes that brain stimulation can indeed modulate the sleeping brain," said Roneil Gopal Malkani, an associate professor of neurology specializing in sleep at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chicago. But Malkani cautions that using sound as a medical treatment is still being researched.

In one sleep study aimed at improving memory, Malkani gives patients pairs of associated words, such as “car" and “engine." Those who receive targeted bursts of sound delivered through headphones during the deepest phase of sleep have better memory the next day when they are given one word and asked to recall the second.

The timing of the stimulation is guided by electroencephalogram, or EEG, a painless recording of the brain’s electrical activity using sensors attached to the scalp. While you’re awake, brain waves cycle at a speed of 8 to 12 hertz, but during the deepest phase of sleep, known as slow wave sleep, the cycle slows to 0.5 to 2 hertz—as few as one oscillation every two seconds.

Now, companies are leveraging this type of research to create wearable products they say will improve sleep in healthy individuals. More than 30% of adults in the U.S. report sleep disturbances, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by one estimate, 60% of that number—roughly 46 million people—say they have trouble nodding off.

The devices, often packaged as a headband with a companion app, promise to help people fall asleep faster by encouraging waking brain waves to slow down sooner.

Elemind, one of the latest wearables on the market, houses five EEG sensors that read a user’s brain waves and a tiny speaker that delivers targeted bursts of sound at specific points in the oscillations.

“The idea is that if we can disrupt the brain waves associated with wakefulness, then someone will fall asleep faster," said Meredith Perry, chief executive and co-founder of Elemind.

View Full Image Elemind funded a small study that it published in a peer-reviewed journal. Photo: Photograph by Hannah Whitaker for WSJ

The headband delivers around 15,000 auditory pulses in 30 minutes at bedtime, or approximately 10 a second. The staccato beat is reminiscent of a sprinkler spritzing a lawn. To make the experience more pleasant, the sound of rainfall plays in the background. Both sounds are intended to be inaudible to a sleeping partner.

StimScience, another company, uses electrical stimulation to encourage better sleep. Its Somnee headband is worn for 15 minutes at bedtime and delivers an alternating electrical current that feels like a warm, tingling sensation, said Ram Gurumoorthy, StimScience’s co-founder and chief technology officer. The unit takes brain-wave readings with three EEG sensors at the beginning and end of the session. It takes up to three weeks to tailor the sessions to an individual. Users have the option of listening to a selection of relaxing music while receiving the stimulation.

Elemind and StimScience have each tested their devices in small studies paid for and conducted by the companies and published in peer-reviewed journals. In a study conducted over three weeks, Elemind found that 21 participants who took 30 minutes or longer to fall asleep, dozed off 10 minutes faster on average when they received the auditory stimulation.

StimScience found that 25 participants studied over two weeks, including some with insomnia, increased their sleep duration by 22 minutes on average when they received the alternating electrical current.

Sham sessions, when participants didn’t receive stimulation, were used to gauge the effects of the interventions in each study. Participants received the stimulation and sham treatments in random order.

View Full Image The Somnee headband uses electrical stimulation to encourage better sleep. Illustration: Somnee

Because wearables are still relatively new, it’s difficult to know their full impact.

“There are no long-term studies on the effectiveness and possible side effects of using a wearable device to help you sleep daily," according to Martin Dresler, principal investigator of Donders Sleep and Memory Lab in the Netherlands, which conducts research on the cognitive neuroscience of sleep. “It’s a rather new development."

Malkani agreed. “Based on limited and short-term studies, they appear safe for healthy individuals, but longer term studies are still needed," he said.

Companies, nevertheless, are betting on wearables.

Another kind of sleep aid aims to change a user’s bedtime entirely. As a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University, Biquan Luo got the idea to develop a product to help travelers avoid jet lag by adjusting their internal clocks to their destination’s time zone ahead of departure.

“I was flying back and forth between the U.S. and China," Luo said. “Every time, it took me more than a week to get over jet lag. I said, ‘Let’s develop a product so I don’t have to suffer.’"

View Full Image Somnee’s headband takes brain-wave readings with three EEG sensors at the beginning and end of the session. Photo: Somnee

Luo was inspired by the work of Jamie Zeitzer. A Stanford professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Zeitzer specializes in understanding the impact of light on circadian rhythms. In his current research, he uses flashes of light, combined with cognitive behavioral therapy, to help sleep-deprived teens adjust to an earlier bedtime.

Flashes administered near the end of a night of sleep make participants want to go to bed earlier the next day, Zeitzer said. Flashes administered in the beginning of the night make participants want to go to bed later the next day.

Based on Zeitzer’s research, Luo, now co-founder and chief executive of the company Lumos, developed a sleep mask that delivers programmed flashes of light from LEDs to reset people’s circadian clocks while they sleep. Luo compares the brightness of the LEDs to a typical room light filtered through closed eyelids. About 5% of users find that it disturbs their sleep, she said. Others are unaware of or not disturbed by the flashes.

View Full Image Lumos’s sleep mask delivers programmed flashes of light from LEDs to reset people’s circadian clocks while they sleep. Photo: Lumos Sleep

The Department of Defense, impressed by the prototype, awarded the company a $2.1 million contract in 2021 to expand the product for shift workers. Luo completed a study of shift workers in June and said she is preparing the findings for publication. Participants who consistently used the mask, she said, fell asleep faster, slept longer and reported feeling more alert during night shifts.

The mask comes with an app that has different modules to prepare for travel, alter bedtime or enhance sleep in other ways. The timing and duration of the stimulation depends on the module and the individual, who plugs in parameters such as flight details and usual bedtime.

Despite all of these new avenues for getting a good night’s rest, Dresler said there are other ways for healthy people to get to their Zs.

“There are a lot of strategies that cost nothing and that are very simple and that are almost guaranteed without side effects," he said. “It’s just sort of basic sleep hygiene, like sleeping in a dark room, sleeping in a quiet room and trying to reduce stress."

Stress, he said, is the No. 1 sleep killer.

Write to Jo Craven McGinty at jo.mcginty@wsj.com

Hair and Makeup by Naomi Hadar; Talent is Marie Clare Katigbak for Stetts MGMT