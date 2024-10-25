New wearable devices target the brain to bring better sleep

StimScience, another company, uses electrical stimulation to encourage better sleep. Its Somnee headband is worn for 15 minutes at bedtime and delivers an alternating electrical current that feels like a warm, tingling sensation, said Ram Gurumoorthy, StimScience’s co-founder and chief technology officer. The unit takes brain-wave readings with three EEG sensors at the beginning and end of the session. It takes up to three weeks to tailor the sessions to an individual. Users have the option of listening to a selection of relaxing music while receiving the stimulation.