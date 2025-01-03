The year 2025 begins with a New Year gift for stargazers as the breathtaking Quadrantid meteor shower are set to lights up the sky. This cosmic wonder which were 1st visible on December 27, is set to peak on January 3 and 4. NASA said that the viewing of his celetial event will last untill January 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All you need to know about Quadrant meteor shower As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets — and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Quadrantids is debris from the asteroid 2003 EH1.

The Quadrantid meteor shower, which peaks on Friday, offers the year's first opportunity to witness fireballs in the sky. While most meteor showers are named after the constellations where they seem to originate, the Quadrantids are named after a constellation that no longer exists, according to NASA's William Cooke. These meteors typically lack long trails, but their bright heads can appear as fireballs. NASA predicts that the peak could bring up to 120 meteors per hour.

Will Quadrant meteor shower be visibile in India? Reports state that peak activity will be seen on the night between January 3 and 4 in India. The meteors will possibly peak at around 11:15 pm IST. Some reports claim that the peak timings to catch a view are 5:30 pm on January 3 until 5:24 pm on January 4. Sumit Srivastava, Senior Scientific Officer at the Indira Gandhi Planetarium in Lucknow, shared with NDTV that 80 to 120 meteors per hour are expected to be visible from the city during the peak.

When is the next meteor shower? Second meteor shower of the year will be the Lyrid which will be active between April 16 and 25 but will peak on April 23 between 4:30 am and 5:30 am .