All staff in New York City schools will be required to get at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose before Sept. 27, following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The requirement includes nearly 150,000 teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers and others and comes just weeks before the nation’s largest school system is set to resume in-person classes on Sept. 13. Many students haven’t been in classrooms since March 2020.

The city made its decision because the FDA gave its first full approval of a Covid-19 vaccine. It cleared the shot for people 16 years and older on Monday.

“This is a game-changing moment," Mr. de Blasio said in a Monday press conference. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, to have the full approval of the vaccine. We now have it."

The city had previously said that teachers would have to receive the shots or be tested weekly for the virus, but Monday’s policy goes further and means they won’t be able to opt out, except for those receiving medical and religious exemptions. Teachers also won’t be able work from home because the district isn’t offering students a remote-learning option.

The mayor said the city would now begin talks with the United Federation of Teachers, which represents 120,000 Department of Education employees, and other unions to address any labor concerns.

“We’re going to start bargaining with them immediately on the impact of this decision and how to ensure we can implement it properly and fairly," he said.

The UFT said that roughly 80 percent of its New York City members had been vaccinated to date.

“Our first priority is keeping our kids safe and the schools open," said UFT president Michael Mulgrew. “While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated with the UFT and other unions, and if necessary, resolved by arbitration."

California was the first state to mandate vaccines for teachers, announcing the requirement earlier this month.

The vaccine was first cleared in December by the FDA on an emergency-use basis for people 16 years and older after the drugmakers showed it to be highly effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19. The two-dose shot, resulting from the fastest vaccine development ever in the West, has since become the most-received Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S.

The vaccine was authorized for children as young as 12 years in May. Pfizer plans to request full approval for that group once it has collected and analyzed six months of safety data from clinical-trial subjects, according to the company.

Write to Lee Hawkins at lee.hawkins@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.