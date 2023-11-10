New York surgeons reveal world’s first eye transplant
SummaryThe patient hasn’t regained sight, but the eye shows promising signs of health.
A team of New York surgeons has performed the world’s first whole-eye transplant on a human, a breakthrough that could change vision treatments even though the patient hasn’t regained sight in the grafted eye.
