New York surgeons reveal world’s first eye transplant

A team of New York surgeons has performed the world’s first whole-eye transplant on a human, a breakthrough that could change vision treatments even though the patient hasn’t regained sight in the grafted eye.

In the six months since the eye surgery was performed, in conjunction with a partial face transplant, the 46-year-old patient has shown promising signs of health in the eye, the surgical team at NYU Langone Health said Thursday.

The grafted eye is maintaining normal ocular pressure and has direct blood flow to the retina, the area at the back of the eye that receives light and sends images to the brain. It isn’t known if the patient will regain his sight, but the transplant is still a significant accomplishment, according to Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez, director of the Face Transplant Program at NYU Langone.

“We’ve made one major step forward and have paved the way for the next chapter to restore vision," Rodriguez said. Rodriguez led the May surgery, which lasted 21 hours and included more than 140 surgeons, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The results appear to indicate “that there’s the possibility of some communication between the [eye] and the brain," according to Rodriguez, although further study is needed.

Surgeons have been able to transplant corneas, the clear front layer of the eye, successfully for years. Whole-eye transplants to restore vision have remained elusive due to the challenges associated with nerve regeneration, immune rejection and retinal blood flow, the NYU Langone team said.

The patient, Aaron James of Hot Springs, Ark., survived a 7,200-volt electric shot while working as a lineman in June 2021. James suffered extensive injuries when his face touched a live wire, including to his nose, lips, front teeth, left cheek and chin down to the bone. He also lost the use of his dominant left arm from above the elbow.

James, a military veteran, initially received care at a Texas medical center, where he underwent multiple surgeries. Surgeons there eventually removed his left eye because of severe pain. The NYU Langone team was introduced to his case two months after his injury, allowing them to guide some of his early-care reconstructions.

When Texas surgeons realized the left eye had to be removed, Rodriguez and his team recommended the optic nerve be cut as close to the eyeball as possible. This preserved as much nerve length as possible, with the hope of a potential transplant later. At the same time, doctors began to plan for an eye transplant in conjunction with a partial face transplant, something that had never been done before.

“The mere fact that we’ve accomplished the first successful whole-eye transplant with a face is a tremendous feat many have long thought was not possible," Rodriguez said.

James’s grafted eye was received from an organ donor. Surgeons harvested adult stem cells from the donor’s bone marrow and injected them into the optic nerve during the transplant to protect the nerve and encourage healing.

About nine days post-transplant, blood was pumping through the eye, the medical team said.

It was “really getting a good flow and good oxygen to the entire retina through the retinal circulation. And that was really, really remarkable," said Vaidehi Dedania, an associate professor in the department of ophthalmology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, who has been involved in monitoring the health of the donor eye.

James spent 17 days after surgery recovering in intensive care at NYU Langone. He returned to Arkansas with his family in September and visits New York monthly for follow-up care.

In a statement, James expressed his gratitude to his medical team for their efforts on his behalf, as well as the donor family who made the transplant possible.

“Our hope is that my story can serve as inspiration for those facing severe facial and ocular injuries," James said.

Write to Ginger Adams Otis at Ginger.AdamsOtis@wsj.com