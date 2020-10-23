Next 3 months will help determine the situation of Covid in India: Vardhan

Coming three months will help in the determination of the Covid-19 situation in the country although the government is taking appropriate measures to combat it, Harsh Vardhan , Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday

The Health Minister cautioned that if adequate precautions are taken and Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed in the coming festival and winter season, India will be in a better position to fight the Coronavirus.

The total tally of Covid-19 cased reached 77,70,267. India recorded 54,366 new confirmed cases in last 24 hours and reported 690 case fatalities taking the toll to 117870. Around 78% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra and Kerala majorly contribute to new cases with more than 7,000 followed by Karnataka with more than 5,000 cases, according to the health ministry.

Total number of positive cases of the country on Friday were 6,95,509 comprising about 8.96% of the total cases. Nearly 81% deaths are concentrated in ten States/UTs, the health ministry said adding that Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (198 deaths). The national fatality rate currently stands at 1.51%. India crossed the landmark of 10 crore (10,01,13,085) total tests on Friday with 14,42,722 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

India is also reporting a high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases are nearly 70 lakhs (69,48,497). Over 73,979 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 54,366. The national recovery rate has further progressed to 89.53%, the government said.

In the last three months, the country has seen significant improvement in the Covid parameters. “From recording over 95,000 cases in a day, the cases have been substantially reduced to less than 55,000 cases in a day. The Recovery Rate of India is nearing 90%. The Case Fatality Rate is also declining. CFR stands at 1.51% and is moving towards the target of having CFR less than 1%," said Harsh Vardhan.

“The number of active cases is less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days, as of now. The journey which started from having just one lab, we have come a long way in now having nearly 2000 labs in the country. The number of total tests conducted across the country have surpassed 10 crore. This is a positive indication that we are moving in the right direction," he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister held a meeting with the Health and Medical Education Ministers and other senior officials of Uttar Pradesh through video conference to review Covid-19 preparedness and measures for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour. Harsh Vardhan stressed that the state needs to focus on increasing testing, surveillance, contact tracing, and early diagnosis to keep fatality rate low.

As of today, Uttar Pradesh has a fatality rate of 1.46% which is less than the national average. The recovery rate of the State (92.2%) is also more than the national recovery rate. The positivity rate is 3.44%. Harsh Vardhan stressed that the state needs to focus on increasing testing, surveillance, contact tracing, and early diagnosis to keep fatality rate low.

