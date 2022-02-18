Sounding another alarm regarding the next COVID variant, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief pointed out that inequitable access to vaccines and tests in many countries combined with high transmission is creating an ideal condition for new variants to emerge. “The longer this inequity continues, the longer the pandemic drags on," he also warned.

“In many countries, the lower severity of Omicron is driving a false narrative that the pandemic is over," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during an address. This comes at a time when COVID-related deaths continue to scar us. Last week alone, 75,000 COVID deaths were reported, even though the number of cases recorded in the same time span was significantly low as compared to the previous weeks.

Noting how the pandemic is hampering crucial economic goals, he said, “With prolonged economic uncertainty and increased risk of long-term scarring, the pandemic has seriously set us back on progress toward sustainable development which is crucial for long-term economic stability."

“And hence closer collaboration between health and finance sectors is essential," WHO chief added.

#COVID19 is a vivid demonstration that health & the economy are closely intertwined, therefore closer collaboration between health & finance sectors is essential. I thank 🇮🇩 for its leadership & commitment to strengthen @WHO. Together, to recover stronger. pic.twitter.com/4dhQ2oxW0k — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 17, 2022

It's Olympics for the coronavirus

Earlier this week, while speaking on topics related to Omicron and the emergence of new COVID variants, WHO top official Mike Ryan explained, it’s the Olympics for the viruses right now in terms of each sub-lineage, each sub-variant, each variant trying to outdo the next one and that process will continue, and as long as transmission continues that selective pressure will be on the virus.

Adding to his view, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove added, that increased transmissibility has to do with the mutations and another thing that is now noticeable for (Omicron) is immune escape properties.

“So, this is something that we are looking for into the future variants and what may happen, if we will have more transmissible variants, which is likely, but we’re also worried about the potential for variants that will have further immune escape."

If that is the case then the risk of reinfection or the risk of breakthrough infection could be higher into the future.

75,000 COVID deaths reported last week

WHO on Wednesday notified that last week as many as 75,000 COVID deaths were reported. Meanwhile, the number of cases reported was significantly lower than the previous weeks, but that was due to the drop in the number of testing.

But, the WHO official warned, we need to be careful about interpreting too much this downward trend. Certainly, that’s in the right direction but it’s likely that there’s a large number of cases that we’re missing. The bigger concern right now, I think, is the still increasing number of deaths. Last week, only 16 million new COVID cases were reported.

