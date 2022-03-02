Will the next variant cause severe disease?

So far, no new variants of concern have emerged from dominant preceding one, but evolved from a different lineage. And there is no guarantee that the next dominant variant will descent from Omicron branch of the coronavirus family tree. “It is possible that a later variant may be back to a Delta or Alpha lineage, with sufficient immune evasion to sweep Omicron away," Andrew Rambaut, who studies viral evolution at the University of Edinburgh, UK, told scientific journal Nature.