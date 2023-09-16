Nipah virus in Kerala: Schools, colleges, tuition centres in Kozhikode closed indefinitely. Top updates2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Kerala government identifies patient zero of Nipah virus outbreak, continues contact tracing. Schools closed for a week. 1,080 people in contact list.
The Kerala government has successfully identified that man who was the patient zero or index case of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The state government has now began looking for the source and place from where he got infected by seeking details of his mobile tower locations. The man died on August 30 and it was only much later it was found that he was infected with Nipah.