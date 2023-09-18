Nipah virus: No fresh cases in Kerala, 1,233 people on contact list, says Veena George1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Nipah strain found in Kerala has been identified as the Indian Genotype, or I Genotype, which is similar to the strain found in Bangladesh, says Kerala health minister Veena George
No fresh cases of the Nipah virus were reported in Kerala as 61 samples of ‘high-risk’ contacts including healthcare workers tested negative, state health minister Veena George said on Monday.
