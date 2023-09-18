Nipah virus strains prevalent in Kerala find roots in Malaysia and Bangladesh

Nepah Virus strain behind the high risk of outbreak in Kerala finds its root from Bangladesh and Malaysia. The state is among nine Indian states where there his high probability of Niph occurrence, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told ANI on Monday.

"ICMR and WHO had conducted studies on the issue and it was found that 9 states in India have the probability of Nipah occurrence and Kerala is one among them. Also after 2018, we conducted surveillance and we found that the source of Nipah infection is bats. The virus we found in Kerala is identified as Indian Genotype or I Genotype which is similar to the strain found in Bangladesh. We have two strains of Nipah Virus one is Malaysian and the other from Bangladesh" she told ANI.