Nipah virus updates: What we know so far — 10 key points and what WHO says

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), West Bengal has recorded only two confirmed Nipah cases from December of last year to the present.

In response to these cases, the Indian government and West Bengal state health officials synchronised their efforts to launch extensive public health protocols.

Health agencies successfully identified and tested 196 individuals who had come into contact with infected patients.

Official reports confirm that all identified contacts tested negative for the virus and remained symptom-free.

Containment was achieved through rigorous surveillance, specialised lab testing, and fieldwork conducted by local and federal health departments.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring all necessary medical safeguards remain active.

While sporadic, Nipah is not new to India; the southern state of Kerala is considered a high-risk zone and has seen dozens of fatalities since 2018.

The WHO notes this is India's seventh documented encounter with the virus and the third for West Bengal, following previous outbreaks near the Bangladesh border in 2001 and 2007.

Nipah is classified as a “priority pathogen” due to its high death rate, the absence of approved vaccines or cures, and the potential for dangerous mutations.