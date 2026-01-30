Nipah virus updates: What we know so far — 10 key points and what WHO says

A surge in the lethal Nipah virus in India has triggered high-level alerts across several Asian nations, largely due to a staggering human mortality rate ranging from 40% to 75%.
Following the deaths of at least two individuals in the Indian state of West Bengal this month, authorities in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand have implemented rigorous airport screenings to prevent regional transmission, according to Reuters.
Despite these precautions, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated on Friday that the risk of the virus migrating beyond India remains low. Consequently, the global health body has not advocated for any international trade or travel sanctions against the country. However, the WHO cautioned that further human exposure is still possible, as the pathogen persists naturally within fruit bat colonies across India and neighbouring Bangladesh.
“The WHO considers the risk of further spread of infection from these two cases is low,” the agency told Reuters in an email on Friday.
It added that India had the capacity to contain such outbreaks.
“There is no evidence yet of increased human to human transmission,” it said.
Nipah infections progress rapidly. Once exposed, a patient typically begins showing symptoms within four days to three weeks.
Nipah belongs to the henipavirus family and is a zoonotic disease, meaning it crosses the species barrier from animals to humans. Though it appears periodically in Asia — first identified in Malaysia in 1998 — it follows three primary transmission routes: