Nipah Virus: WHO warns of rare but serious infection, rules out transmission to close contacts

Nipah scare recently sounded an alarm across the world with several airports reinstating COVID-like health checks. Following the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned against the “serious disease.”

According to the global health body head, Nipah cases were limited to India and were not reported by any other country. Taking to X, Tedros Adhanom on Saturday stated, “The two case of Nipah virus infection reported by India in West Bengal are the third in this state since the virus was first identified in 1998. No cases have been reported in any other country linked to this outbreak.”

Calling it a rare disease, he added, “Indian authorities are following over 190 contacts, and none have developed the disease so far.”

He further noted, “Authorities have increased disease surveillance and testing, implemented prevention and control measures in health care settings, and are keeping the public informed about how to protect themselves.”

This warning came a day after WHO said that the virus had a ‘low risk’ of spreading. The organisation further suggested that there was no need for any travel or trade restrictions.

The global health body asserted that the risk of transmission remains low citing no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission. This development came after several countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan and Singapore, reinstated Covid-era screenings. As per WHO, this fatal virus causes death among 40% to 75% infected persons.

Currently, there is no approved vaccine to treat it, but early detection can reduce fatality rate. Early symptoms of Nipah infection are fever, body ache and headache. “The incubation period ranges from 3 to 14 days. In some rare cases incubation of up to 45 days,” WHO said.

Nipah cases in India The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 26 January confirmed two NiVD cases among health workers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. According to health officials, their condition improved and they tested negative for the contagion.

WHO in a statement said, “Both cases developed symptoms typical of severe NiV infection in late December 2025 and were admitted to hospital in early January 2026. As of 21 January 2026, the second case showed clinical improvement, while the first case remained under critical care."