As the following chart shows, NIV virologist Devendra T Mourya told IAHVB and VDL to increase the time between the first and second vaccine dose given to mice, while also administering the challenge virus at a later time-point. The challenge virus is the live KFD virus given to mice, in order to measure how well the vaccine protects them against disease. The extra time between vaccination and the challenge virus would allow the vaccinated mice to produce long-term antibodies against the KFD virus, called IgG antibodies, which in turn could beef-up the results of the potency test.

