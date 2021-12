There is "no answer yet" whether vaccine makers will have to adapt their Covid shots to counter the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, Europe's medicines watchdog chief said on Tuesday.

"Let me stress, there's no answer yet on whether we will need a adaptive vaccine with a different composition to tackle this (Omicron) or any other variants," European Medicines Agency director Emer Cooke said.

