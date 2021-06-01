The Union Health Ministry today once again reiterated that there is absolutely no change in the schedule of Covishield doses and it will be two doses only. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after the gap of12 weeks. Also, the schedule applicable for another covid-19 vaccine which is the Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech will remain the same which is 28 days gap between the first and the second dose.

The Union Health Ministry also said that mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. and it will stick to the SOP. "There's international research underway on the mixing of vaccines as the possibility of a positive effect is also plausible but a harmful reaction cannot be ruled out either. It is an unresolved scientific question, science will settle it," according to the Union Health Ministry.

Earlier, based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of COVISHIELD vaccine. No change in interval of COVAXIN vaccine doses was recommended.

The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on 12th May 2021.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also accepted this recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 12 -16 weeks.

