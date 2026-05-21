No chilled beer or plain water, but THIS will help you beat the heat as temperatures soar past 45°C — expert weighs in

Feeling the unquenchable thirst in this parched summer? Here's some advice for alcohol lovers: Turning to chilled beer to beat the heat may not be the best option. As Delhi records its first heatstroke case this season, here's an expert's advice on staying hydrated in this dry weather.

Avoid alcohol, take electrolytes Dr Neeraj Nishchal, Additional Professor in the Department of Medicine, told ANI that one must avoid drinking alcohol during extreme summers and heatwaves.

He explains, “As the heat increases, the sweetening process in the body increases. This leads to dehydration...Our body is 60 per cent water. If this water content decreases, you feel thirsty, and this might also impact your organs.”

Dr Nishchal said that drinking plain water alone is not enough; electrolyte intake is important. "The most important thing is that along with this sweat, our electrolytes, especially sodium, also begin to decrease...," he said.

"Whether they drink lemonade, coconut water, or ORS, they must be very careful to replenish their electrolytes along with water...," he said, adding that cold drinks, tea and coffee dehydrate you.

He strictly advised against drinking alcohol during the heat and sweating. "So, if anyone says that drinking chilled beer can beat the heat, I'd say they're wrong...," he said.

On the impact of prolonged exposure to extreme heat, he said, "If you let your body dehydrate, you might experience muscle cramps, heat exhaustion...the severe form is heatstroke...and if you still don't pay attention, your kidneys, heart and other organs may begin to shut down."

He urged people to take preventive steps while stepping outdoors, saying, "Whenever you go out in the sun, use an umbrella, use a hat so that you can avoid any problem caused by direct sunlight."

Heatwaves in India Parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, are witnessing severe heatwave conditions with temperatures touching over 45°C.

Uttar Pradesh's Banda recorded a scorching 48 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country, as severe heatwave conditions continue across the region, while hospitals are witnessing a rise in heatstroke cases.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with similar conditions likely in several other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

Delhi's first heat stroke patient The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has admitted its first heat stroke patient of the season, a 24-year-old student from West Bengal, who remains critical after being brought unconscious to the facility on Thursday morning, officials said.

The patient was admitted around 1.45 am with various symptoms, including vomiting, loose motions, altered sensorium, faecal incontinence and extremely high body temperature, said Dr Ajay Chauhan, Director Professor of Medicine at RML Hospital.

"The patient is admitted to the ICU and is on a ventilator.

"He was travelling in a train and was suffering from vomiting, tiredness and loose motions. He was brought to the hospital by attendants in a state of unconsciousness. We immediately put him in ice water and tried to cool him down," Dr Chauhan said.

After the immersion cooling therapy, the patient was shifted to the medical ward, where he continues to be under intensive medical management.

"The patient's condition is still very serious. Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition," Dr Chauhan said, urging people to remain cautious amid the prevailing blistering heat.