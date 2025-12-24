No extreme workouts: Fitness coach reveals 5 habits behind his long-term fitness

Reaching a fitness goal is only half the journey. The bigger challenge, many experts say, is maintaining strength, leanness and overall health over the long term. According to seasoned fitness coach Raj Ganpath, the answer does not lie in extreme workouts or rigid routines, but in small habits repeated consistently over time.
Ganpath, a Chennai-based trainer with close to 20 years in the fitness industry, recently shared a video on social media outlining five everyday practices that have helped him stay healthy and active for decades. He emphasised that these habits are achievable for anyone, regardless of athletic ability.
“I’m not gifted or special in any way,” he said, adding that real change comes from simple actions done daily. “Make small changes, stick to them, and you’ll be a very different person a year from now.”
Ganpath structures his day to support the body’s natural hormone cycle. Mornings are reserved for movement, work and lighter meals, while evenings are calmer, with more rest and food. This routine, he explains, helps boost energy during the day and supports better sleep at night by encouraging melatonin release.
Protein is a constant on his plate. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, Ganpath ensures every meal contains some source of protein, calling it a non-negotiable part of his diet. He believes this consistency plays a key role in maintaining muscle strength and overall health.
Adequate sleep is another priority. Ganpath aims for seven hours every day, adjusting with daytime naps if night-time sleep falls short. Over the years, as his work schedule evolved, he adapted his sleep pattern—but the total hours, he says, always matter.
He has not skipped a week of strength training in nearly two decades. The focus, however, is on fundamentals rather than intensity—basic exercises such as squats, presses, push-ups and pull-ups form the backbone of his routine.
Ganpath describes this habit as having a “bias” towards vegetables and walking. He makes the most of opportunities to walk and prioritises vegetables in his meals, which he credits for keeping his activity levels high and aiding recovery.
Summing up his approach, Ganpath stresses that there is nothing extreme or revolutionary about these practices. “You don’t need anything groundbreaking,” he says. “Simple actions, done consistently over time, can lead to meaningful and lasting results.”
