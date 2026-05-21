No more cosmetic injection as DCGI tightens rules - Here's what professionals can no longer do

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has tightened rules around cosmetic use, barring the professionals and stakeholders from using or manufacturing any cosmetic product intended for injection or medical purposes.

In the notice issued on Monday by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the regulator notified that manufacturing or import of cosmetics in the form of injectable preparations are not permitted as they do not fall under the legal definition of cosmetics under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The regulator reiterated that cosmetics are defined as articles that are intended for “cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance” of the human body and are regulated under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

It said, “Cosmetic means any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on, or introduced into, or otherwise applied to, the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, and includes any article intended for use as a component of a cosmetic.”

“Manufacturing and import of cosmetics for sale & distribution are regulated under the provisions specified under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020 of the said Act. Products supplied in the form of injectable preparations do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumer/ professionals/aesthetic clinics. Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body.”

It also mentioned that use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products or promoting them with misleading claims on the label can attract violations.

The regulator stated that no person shall alter, obliterate or deface any inscription made by the manufacturer on the container or label of the product intended for the use as a cosmetic.

“Use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products, misleading claims on the label, use of cosmetics for treatment and application of cosmetics through injection attract violations of the said Act & Rules. DCGI has issued a public notice to all stakeholders, consumers, and professionals,” it said.

The notice read: “As per the provisions of labelling, no cosmetic may purport or claim to purport or convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user of cosmetics...”

It has also encouraged the public and users to report any instance of misleading claims or violations through email and state licensing authorities.

The notice was issued by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi to all stakeholders, including consumers, professionals, importers and manufacturers.