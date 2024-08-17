No reported cases of Monkeypox in India, health minister JP Nadda holds review meeting to assess risk of large outbreak

  • At the review meeting, it was decided that certain measures such as sensitizing the health units at all airports, seaports and ground crossings; readying the testing laboratories (32); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case are put in place

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Union health minister JP Nadda.
Union health minister JP Nadda.

Union health ministry said on Saturday there are currently no reported cases of Monkeypox in India even though cautionary measures will be put in place to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the day, a review meeting was held to assess the risk of a large outbreak of Monkeypox.

Also Read | Key facts about mpox virus and how it is transmitted

Although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks was not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low for India at present.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) first declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in 2022, a total of 30 cases were detected in India with the last case being reported in March this year, the health ministry said in a statement.

The WHO's declaration of 2022 was revoked in May 2023.

There are no reported cases of Monkeypox in India as of now, it added.

The health ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

 

 

Also Read | Mpox is public health emergency of international concern | Know all details here

In view of the WHO again declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, a detailed review of the situation and the preparedness was taken by Union health minister JP Nadda at the meeting with the senior officials of the ministry.

 

It was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures such as sensitizing the health units at all airports, seaports and ground crossings; readying the testing laboratories (32); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case are put in place.

At the meeting, it was noted that Monkeypox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management.

 

Also Read | Mpox is public health emergency of international concern | Know all details here

The transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected case and is generally through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid, or contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person, the statement said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
HomeScienceHealthNo reported cases of Monkeypox in India, health minister JP Nadda holds review meeting to assess risk of large outbreak

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue