No reported cases of Monkeypox in India, health minister JP Nadda holds review meeting to assess risk of large outbreak

Union health ministry said on Saturday there are currently no reported cases of Monkeypox in India even though cautionary measures will be put in place to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the day, a review meeting was held to assess the risk of a large outbreak of Monkeypox.

Although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks was not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low for India at present.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) first declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in 2022, a total of 30 cases were detected in India with the last case being reported in March this year, the health ministry said in a statement.

The WHO's declaration of 2022 was revoked in May 2023.

There are no reported cases of Monkeypox in India as of now, it added.

The health ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

In view of the WHO again declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, a detailed review of the situation and the preparedness was taken by Union health minister JP Nadda at the meeting with the senior officials of the ministry.

It was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures such as sensitizing the health units at all airports, seaports and ground crossings; readying the testing laboratories (32); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case are put in place.

At the meeting, it was noted that Monkeypox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management.

