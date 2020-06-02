The coronavirus pandemic is likely to cause an alarming rise in deaths caused by heart ailments, cancer, diabetes and other such diseases, as mobility restrictions and overwhelmed hospitals have left millions of sick people untreated, a World Health Organization (WHO) survey found.

In India, around 30% fewer people with cardiac emergencies could reach health facilities in rural areas in March from a year earlier, as prevention and treatment services for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) remained severely disrupted amid the covid-19 pandemic, according to the survey.

While the impact of covid-19 pandemic is global, low-income countries were the most affected, the survey done in 155 countries over three weeks in May showed. People living with NCDs are at higher risk of severe covid 19-related illness and deaths, WHO said.

“Many people who need treatment for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes have not been receiving the health services and medicines they need since the covid-19 pandemic began," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO. It is vital that countries find innovative ways to ensure that essential services for NCDs continue, even as they fight covid-19, he said.

More than half of the countries surveyed have partially or completely disrupted services for hypertension treatment, the study showed. The figures were 49% for treatment for diabetes and diabetes-related complications, 42% for cancer treatment, and 31% for cardiovascular emergencies.

Postponement of public screening programmes such as for cancer was reported by more than 50% of countries, including India.

“The WHO findings reminds us of the many health priorities that we must address besides and beyond covid-19," said professor K. Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India, a public private partnership initiative on health. “Universal health coverage, too, is an incomplete exercise and needs higher levels of coverage and financial protection."

The National Thalassemia Welfare Society (NTWS) on Monday wrote to the Delhi government regarding hardships faced by children suffering from thalassemia, a blood disorder requiring frequent blood transfusion, highlighting how non-covid patients are being hit hard by the pandemic.

The Lok Nayak hospital in Delhi was converted into a dedicated covid hospital. As a result, all 150 thalassemia patients registered at the hospital were diverted to other hospitals in Delhi. Many of these patients residing in the trans-Yamuna area started taking transfusions at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. However, recently, this hospital with 500 beds was also designated a covid hospital. “If alternative arrangements are not made, children will start facing problems from tomorrow. Once the transfusion cycle is disturbed, they suffer from severe anaemia, making them highly prone to infections," said Dr J.S. Arora, general secretary, NTWS.

