Non-covid patients face the brunt as virus saps resources

The Lok Nayak hospital in Delhi was converted into a dedicated covid hospital. As a result, all 150 thalassemia patients registered at the hospital were diverted to other hospitals in Delhi. Many of these patients residing in the trans-Yamuna area started taking transfusions at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. However, recently, this hospital with 500 beds was also designated a covid hospital. “If alternative arrangements are not made, children will start facing problems from tomorrow. Once the transfusion cycle is disturbed, they suffer from severe anaemia, making them highly prone to infections," said Dr J.S. Arora, general secretary, NTWS.