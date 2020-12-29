Non-judicious use of therapies may lead to mutation in coronavirus: ICMR

NEW DELHI: Non-judicious use of medicines and other therapies against covid-19 may lead to an immune pressure on the novel coronavirus , which in turn causes mutations in it, said ICMR director general Balram Bhargava.

“We have to maintain the judicious use of therapies, which are going to benefit. If the benefit is not established, we should not use those therapies. Otherwise, they would put a tremendous pressure on the virus and the virus will tend to mutate more," Bhargava said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding mutations are also related to the environment, the host and other modalities.

Bhargava’s caution against the overuse of medicines comes in the backdrop of multiple mutated variants of the novel coronavirus cropping up across the world, with the ones in the UK and South Africa being the major ones.

The UK variant of the virus has come under particular attention as 17 mutations have been observed in the genetic sequence of its spike protein, which has led to significant concern in the scientific community as the spike protein, which is used by the virus to attach with human cells, is the primary target for many vaccines and medicines against the disease.

However, K. Vijayraghavan, principal scientific advisor to the government, said that so far the mutations have not shown to have an impact on efficacy of vaccines.

In a presentation at the press conference, Vijayraghavan said, “most vaccines do target the spike protein, in which there are changes in the variants, but vaccines stimulate our immune system to produce a wide range of protective antibodies".

On the sidelines of Tuesday’s press conference, Vijayraghavan said that while he does not expect vaccines to be impacted by the variant in the UK, the situation will become clearer when more people are vaccinated in UK and its effect on efficacy is analysed in post-marketing studies.

His comments at the press conference, however, were in contrast with those by World Health Organization officials on Monday. Maria van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for covid-19, said that there is a virus evolution working group comprising of experts that has been set up to look into mutations and its impact on diagnostics and vaccines.

“There's a process in place to make sure that the appropriate laboratory studies are being done and it is important to note that these laboratory studies take time. We expect to have results of further lab studies in both the UK and in South Africa in the coming days and the coming weeks," van Kerkhove said.

The Indian government has already banned flights from UK from 23 December and has started tracing and testing people who arrived in India since 25 November till the ban was imposed. So far, 114 people have tested positive, of which six have been found to have the new strain of the virus.

The government also plans to conduct genome sequencing of 5% of samples of covid-19 positive patients to see whether there are any other variations in circulation in the country, and determine its impact on treatments and vaccines, NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said.

The spike protein mutations found in UK have been shown to allow the virus to attach more easily with the human cells, and increases its transmission between humans by up to 70%.

So far, the new UK Variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via