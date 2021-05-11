It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries

Non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects, but they report more visits to general practitioners following infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal .

