Non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients have low risk of serious long-term effects: Lancet Study1 min read . 06:10 AM IST
It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries
Non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects, but they report more visits to general practitioners following infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal .
"The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate COVID-19 sequelae," the study found.
