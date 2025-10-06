Not chest pain: Gum inflammation early sign of heart disease; Mumbai doctor’s health warning goes viral

Dr Snehal Adsule, a women’s health expert, shared an important post online about how the body gives early warning signs of critical issues, such as Alzheimer’s, heart disease and depression. Many people often ignore these early signs, says the Mumbai doctor, who is an MD (Alternative Medicine).

Dr Snehal Adsule explains that heart disease may begin with gum inflammation, not just chest pain. It’s because bacteria from the mouth can spread through the blood.

Alzheimer’s can start with poor sleep, not memory loss. Deep sleep helps clear harmful brain proteins. Chronic stress is often associated with burnout. But, it can show through jaw clenching due to excess cortisol.

Depression may not always be about sadness. It may start with a loss of interest in activities weeks before someone begins to feel sad.

Diabetes may not just reflect high blood sugar. It often begins with a constant thirst as the body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels.

Dr Adsule advises people to listen to their bodies early.

“Your body speaks before symptoms scream. Paying attention early and taking action can prevent bigger problems later. Your health matters. Start caring for it today,” says her post on social media.

Who is Dr Snehal Adsule? Dr Snehal Adsule has a strong online presence, with 6.36 lakh followers on Instagram. Her post on early signs of critical illnesses has gone viral, with nearly 29,000 likes.

In 2021, the CurviCare founder was awarded with Most Inspiring Weight Loss Coach of the Year at the Golden Glory Awards.

At that time, Dr Snehal Adsule said helping women with weight loss was not the only goal.

“The primary objective is to help women from all backgrounds build healthier habits that last for their lifetime, which means they are sustainable, easy to adopt, and personalised according to each woman’s individual lifestyle,” ANI quoted her as saying.

Many social media users, mostly women, reacted to her post. Some joked while others found it more sombre. But, a lot of users admitted they had many, if not all, of those symptoms.