Not just mood swings: Early signs of bipolar disorder people often miss, says doctor

Bipolar disorder is commonly associated with dramatic mood swings — from extreme highs to deep lows. However, mental health experts say the early signs are often far more subtle, making the condition difficult to identify in its initial stages.

According to Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, Consultant Psychiatrist at Mind & Memory Clinic, Apollo Clinic, early symptoms of bipolar disorder can easily be mistaken for stress, personality traits or even a phase of increased productivity.

“People often assume bipolar disorder means obvious emotional extremes. In reality, the early indicators can be mild and easy to overlook,” he explains.

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Why early signs are often missed One of the key challenges in identifying bipolar disorder early is that some symptoms may appear positive or even desirable. For instance, a sudden burst of energy, increased social activity or heightened productivity may not immediately raise concerns.

However, experts stress that it is not a single symptom but a pattern over time that should be monitored — particularly changes in sleep, energy levels and behaviour.

The sleep pattern red flag Among the earliest warning signs is a reduced need for sleep.

Dr Rajkumar points out a crucial distinction: unlike insomnia, where a person feels tired despite not sleeping enough, individuals in the early stages of bipolar disorder may sleep very little yet feel unusually energetic.

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This pattern — reduced sleep without fatigue — is often overlooked but can be a key indicator of a hypomanic phase.

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High energy, but at what cost? Another common sign is a sudden surge in energy and activity. Individuals may begin taking on multiple tasks, increasing social interactions or feeling an intense drive to achieve more.

While this may initially seem like improved efficiency, it can also be accompanied by distractibility — difficulty focusing on a single task or completing what has been started.

Contrary to popular belief, this phase does not always involve happiness. Instead, some individuals may experience irritability or heightened emotional responses rather than a consistently elevated mood.

Impulsivity and risk-taking behaviour Early bipolar symptoms can also manifest as impulsive decision-making. This may include spending money excessively, taking financial risks or overcommitting to work and social obligations.

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Dr Rajkumar explains that individuals may develop an inflated sense of confidence during this phase, often failing to recognise the risks associated with their actions. As a result, the behaviour may continue unchecked for some time.

Stress or something more? Distinguishing between stress and early bipolar symptoms can be difficult.

Typically, stress leads to fatigue, reduced productivity and disrupted sleep. In contrast, early bipolar episodes — particularly hypomanic phases — are marked by decreased need for sleep combined with increased productivity and activity.

“These differences are subtle but important,” the doctor notes.

Why family often notices first In many cases, it is family members or close friends who first observe these behavioural shifts. Because the changes may occur intermittently, individuals themselves may not recognise them as unusual.

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This delay in recognition can lead to missed opportunities for early intervention.

Why early diagnosis matters Mental health experts emphasise that timely recognition of these signs can significantly improve long-term outcomes.

Early intervention can help prevent the progression to more severe episodes and enable better management of the condition through therapy, medication and lifestyle adjustments.

“If someone notices frequent changes in sleep, energy or behaviour, it is important to seek professional help,” Dr Rajkumar advises.

The takeaway Bipolar disorder is not always loud or obvious in its early stages. It can quietly manifest through subtle shifts in daily patterns — especially sleep, energy and behaviour.

Recognising these signs early, rather than dismissing them as temporary phases or stress, can make a meaningful difference in diagnosis and treatment.

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