World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently notified that over 500 Omicron variants are currently circulating worldwide and owing to that, India is likely to see a Covid wave in the coming days.
The Union Health ministry in India had in December alerted that the coming 40 days would be crucial, even as it tightened its grip on Covid testing of inbound passengers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 175 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active tally to 2,570. Recently, four cases of the BF.7 variant, which is behind China's recent infection surge, has been reported from India.
However it is to be noted that the alarm by the health ministry was sounded keeping in mind that winter witnesses several respiratory illness which may necessarily not be Covid-19.
Loss of taste and smell is has been observed to be a common symptoms during respiratory illness.
People who get viral infections often lose their sense of taste and smell. This remained a quintessential symptom of testing for Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
However, experts have pointed out that stuffy nose reduces the ability of the human body to taste or smell something.
Common Cold
Common cold is a viral infection of the nose and throat.
The typical symptoms of common cold are
Kids have been noted to be wheezing if they are suffering from common cold.
Influenza
Influenza or flu is caused by influenza virus types A and B, which cause acute respiratory illnesses. The severity of the illness is higher in children aged 5-9 years of age.
Occasionally symptoms like difficulty in breathing and wheezing is also seen in people who are down with flu.
In children including the infants, the first infection may cause severe bronchiolitis which can be fatal sometimes. In older children and adults without comorbidities, repeated upper respiratory tract infections are common and range from subclinical infection to symptomatic upper respiratory tract disease.
RSV
The classic symptoms of RSV infection are
Covid-19 around the world
The BF.7 variant is driving the surge in Covid-19 cases in China. While the east Asian country is reporting at least 9000 cases in a day. This sudden rise in cases occurred after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month.
