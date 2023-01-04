Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Science / Health /  Not loss of taste, smell. Know ‘classic’ symptom difference between common cold, flu, RSV, and Covid-19

Not loss of taste, smell. Know ‘classic’ symptom difference between common cold, flu, RSV, and Covid-19

2 min read . 07:56 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas
However, experts have pointed out that stuffy nose reduces the ability of the human body to taste or smell something.

  • The Union Health ministry in India had alerted in December 2022 that the coming 40 days would be crucial for the residents of India

World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently notified that over 500 Omicron variants are currently circulating worldwide and owing to that, India is likely to see a Covid wave in the coming days. 

The Union Health ministry in India had in December alerted that the coming 40 days would be crucial, even as it tightened its grip on Covid testing of inbound passengers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 175 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active tally to 2,570. Recently, four cases of the BF.7 variant, which is behind China's recent infection surge, has been reported from India. 

However it is to be noted that the alarm by the health ministry was sounded keeping in mind that winter witnesses several respiratory illness which may necessarily not be Covid-19. 

Winters in India also increases the risk of common cold, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection. It is imperative that one notes the crucial difference in symptoms of the various infection which sets them apart from Coivd-19. 

Loss of taste and smell is has been observed to be a common symptoms during respiratory illness. 

People who get viral infections often lose their sense of taste and smell. This remained a quintessential symptom of testing for Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic. 

However, experts have pointed out that stuffy nose reduces the ability of the human body to taste or smell something. 

Common Cold

Common cold is a viral infection of the nose and throat.

The typical symptoms of common cold are 

-Cough

-Runny nose

-Stuffy nose

-Sneezing

-Sore throat

-Difficulty in breathing

-Fever

-Headache

-Muscle pain

-Body ache

-Vomiting

-Diarrhea

Kids have been noted to be wheezing if they are suffering from common cold.

Influenza

Influenza or flu is caused by influenza virus types A and B, which cause acute respiratory illnesses. The severity of the illness is higher in children aged 5-9 years of age. 

The symptoms of flu are 

-Cough

-Fatigue

-Fever

-Headache

-Muscle pain

-Body aches

-Runny nose

-Sneezing

-Sore throat

-Vomiting

-Diarrhea

Occasionally symptoms like difficulty in breathing and wheezing is also seen in people who are down with flu.

In children including the infants, the first infection may cause severe bronchiolitis which can be fatal sometimes. In older children and adults without comorbidities, repeated upper respiratory tract infections are common and range from subclinical infection to symptomatic upper respiratory tract disease.

RSV

The classic symptoms of RSV infection are 

-Cough

-Runny or stuffy nose

-Wheezing

-Sneezing

-Fever

-Headache

Covid-19 around the world

The BF.7 variant is driving the surge in Covid-19 cases in China. While the east Asian country is reporting at least 9000 cases in a day. This sudden rise in cases occurred after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. 

