A good and peaceful sleep is essential for a healthy lifestyle. Our sleep cycle is often compromised in todays' hectic life. Lack of sleep drains one’s mental abilities and can lead to serious health issues. Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated to raise awareness of sleep. It is observed on Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year. This year, it is being celebrated on March 17, 2023.

How many hours of sleep is required daily

Dr. Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Director Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad said aleeping for 6 to 8 hours is very important to keep us healthy and rejuvenated.

Lack of sleep leads to multiple adverse effects

Sleep deprivation can lead to multiple adverse effects on body like fatigue, lack of concentration, anxiety , depression, high blood pressure, faulty eating causing overweight, dyslipidemia and uncontrolled sugar levels. All these adverse effects can lead to high incidence of heart attack, stroke and heart failure, said Dr. Gajinder Kumar.

Sleep deprivation may impact our heart in various ways

It might become the cause of high blood pressure which itself is known as a risk factor for heart conditions and heart attacks. It may raise risk of cholesterol deposition in the arteries and also cause block disruption in the coronary arteries that maximize the risk of heart attack and high incidences of heart failure. Such patients are likely to experience an increased chance of heart failure by almost 20-30%. Sleep Deprivation also may cause obesity and high cholesterol levels which leads to heart related issues. During the night-time, the blood pressure is high, and we call it nocturnal hypertension, which may also cause very high incidence of heart attacks.

“Owing to lack of sleep, there is a high occurrence of stroke, paralysis and diabetes. All these ways sleep deprivation may lead to high incidences of heart condition," said Gajinder Kumar

World Sleep Day Theme for 2023

The theme for this year's Sleep Day is 'Sleep is Essential for Health'.