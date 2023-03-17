Not sleeping for these many hours can cause these chronic disease2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- Lack of sleep drains one’s mental abilities and can lead to serious health issues
A good and peaceful sleep is essential for a healthy lifestyle. Our sleep cycle is often compromised in todays' hectic life. Lack of sleep drains one’s mental abilities and can lead to serious health issues. Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated to raise awareness of sleep. It is observed on Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year. This year, it is being celebrated on March 17, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×