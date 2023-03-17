Not sleeping for these many hours can cause these chronic disease

Sleep deprivation may impact our heart in various ways

It might become the cause of high blood pressure which itself is known as a risk factor for heart conditions and heart attacks. It may raise risk of cholesterol deposition in the arteries and also cause block disruption in the coronary arteries that maximize the risk of heart attack and high incidences of heart failure. Such patients are likely to experience an increased chance of heart failure by almost 20-30%. Sleep Deprivation also may cause obesity and high cholesterol levels which leads to heart related issues. During the night-time, the blood pressure is high, and we call it nocturnal hypertension, which may also cause very high incidence of heart attacks.