'Not worth it, how much you want a tan' Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST
- The Wolverine actor was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2013. Since then he has undergone 6 procedures for the same.
Wolverine actor Hugh jackman's skin cancer is not new. The actor has been advocating for ample use of sunscreen and have been talking about the scare of skin cancer since he was first diagnosed with the same in 2013.
